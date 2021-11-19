Mr. Francis Ifedayo Akinwumiju, 67, of Douglasville, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. A funeral service will be held following the visitation in the Rosehaven chapel at 2 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Rosehaven Memorial Park immediately after the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Akinwumiju family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.