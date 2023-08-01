Frank Robert Moreno, 60, of Temple, died Friday, July 28, 2023.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville.

Service information

Aug 5
Visitation
Saturday, August 5, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Aug 5
Memorial
Saturday, August 5, 2023
12:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
