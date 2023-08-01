Frank Robert Moreno, 60, of Temple, died Friday, July 28, 2023.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 88F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 2, 2023 @ 9:58 am
Frank Robert Moreno, 60, of Temple, died Friday, July 28, 2023.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville.
A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel at the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Pastor Randy Locke officiating.
According to his request he has been cremated.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.