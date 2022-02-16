Frankie Delano Wier Arnett, 84, affectionately known as “Pug”, passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Mrs. Frankie was born on Aug. 12, 1937, to the late Ben Wier and Clifford Ford Wier. She was raised in Lincoln, AL, and graduated in 1956 from Lincoln High School. She met the love of her life, Tom Arnett, in 1963 and they were married seven days later. Frankie could light up the darkest room with her smile and she was the life of any party. She was a member of Midway Methodist Church in Douglasville.
In addition to her parents, Frankie was preceded in death by six brothers, Carl, Everett, Albert, Allen, T.G. and Thomas; and three sisters, Ernestine, Joyce and Barbara.
Frankie leaves behind to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 59 years, Tom Arnett Sr.; her sons and daughter-in-law, Tom Arnett and Dave and Lauria Arnett.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, from 2-4 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
