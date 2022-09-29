Frankie Ruth Carter Rogers Hughes, 89 of Murphy, NC and Douglasville, Ga. passed away on September 28, 2022.
She was born in Cherokee, NC to the late Rufus and Nettie Dockery Carter on August 20, 1933.
Frankie loved making a vegetable garden, crocheting, camping and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Dale Rogers and Bill Hughes; her brothers, Howard Carter, Henry Carter, Ross Carter, and her sister Ruby Carter Collier.
Frankie is survived by her daughters Wanda Rogers Cantrell and Gale Rogers Smith Hall (Cliff Cantrell and Vernon Hall spouses respectively). Her grandchildren Branden and Megan Smith, Kendyl Smith, Kelly Griffin, and Jeff Griffin. Her great-grandchildren Carter Smith, Sarah Smith, Meredith Griffin, Liam Fraizer, and Luke Griffin.
The family received friends at Whitley Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 5-7 p.m.
A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 in the Rosehaven Cemetery.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
