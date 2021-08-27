Mr. Franklin
Delano Sparks,
85, of Douglasville,
died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
The family
received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory
of Douglasville on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Funeral Services
will be conducted from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville Saturday, Aug. 28,
2021, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family
Jones-Wynn
Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.