Mr. Franklin

Delano Sparks,

85, of Douglasville,

died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.

The family

received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory

of Douglasville on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Funeral Services

will be conducted from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville Saturday, Aug. 28,

2021, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

Messages of condolence may

be sent to the family

at www.jones-wynn.com.

Jones-Wynn

Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.

