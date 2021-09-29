Franklin “Frank” Arthur Rudisill, 66,
of Douglasville, Georgia passed
away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
He was born in Decatur, Illinois on June 7, 1955, son
of the late William Burrows Rudisill
and the late Jessie Irene Fulton Rudisill. Frank was a veteran
of the U.S. Army.
He was a Respiratory Therapist for
25 years before becoming a Hearing Aid Specialist. He
has operated the Ultratone Hearing
Aid Center for many years. He was a member of Central Baptist Church in Douglasville where
he served in the
“In His Grip” golf ministry, the security team and in the Brooks Sunday
School Class.
Frank began each morning with a moment with God
and Bible study
and ended each
night in prayer.
He loved life and desired to live
it to the fullest. He enjoyed smoking a good cigar — especially a Perdomo. In the evening he enjoyed sipping on Four Roses Bourbon. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, RV-ing, car shows,
and “The Price Is Right”, “Impractical Jokers” and John Wayne movies.
Frank loved spending time with his
children, Notre
Dame Football,
hot wings, dogs
and chocolate. He never missed his children’s soccer games whether they played or coached. Each year in the Douglas County Sentinel he earned the Reader’s Choice Award for Hearing
Aid Specialist.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Terry Lynn Brown Rudisill; children and spouses, Joshua Dixon (Lauren McMurdo) Rudisill, Mandy (Chris) Espinoza, Jessica Glyn (Allan) Sorrell, and Miranda Madeline Rudisill; granddaughter,
Emma Espinoza; brother, William
“Bill” Rudisill; sisters, Ann Irwin and
Billie (Kent) Howell; several nieces and nephews; and too many beloved dogs
to name.
The family received friends at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The Funeral
Service will be
held Thursday,
Sept. 30, 2021, at
3 p.m. in Rosehaven’s Chapel with the Rev. Charles Gibbs officiating. The service will be live streamed from the funeral home’s Facebook page.
The Committal Service will be held at Georgia National Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. with Military Funeral Honors.
The family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers contributions be
made to Central Baptist Church by mail: 5811 Central Church Road, Douglasville, by phone: 770-942-7275 or online: at https://cbcdouglasville.com/give/.
Please take time
to leave condolences for the family or
share memories
of Frank by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
