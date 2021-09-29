Franklin “Frank” Arthur Rudisill, 66,

of Douglasville, Georgia passed

away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

He was born in Decatur, Illinois on June 7, 1955, son

of the late William Burrows Rudisill

and the late Jessie Irene Fulton Rudisill. Frank was a veteran

of the U.S. Army.

He was a Respiratory Therapist for

25 years before becoming a Hearing Aid Specialist. He

has operated the Ultratone Hearing

Aid Center for many years. He was a member of Central Baptist Church in Douglasville where

he served in the

“In His Grip” golf ministry, the security team and in the Brooks Sunday

School Class.

Frank began each morning with a moment with God

and Bible study

and ended each

night in prayer.

He loved life and desired to live

it to the fullest. He enjoyed smoking a good cigar — especially a Perdomo. In the evening he enjoyed sipping on Four Roses Bourbon. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, RV-ing, car shows,

and “The Price Is Right”, “Impractical Jokers” and John Wayne movies.

Frank loved spending time with his

children, Notre

Dame Football,

hot wings, dogs

and chocolate. He never missed his children’s soccer games whether they played or coached. Each year in the Douglas County Sentinel he earned the Reader’s Choice Award for Hearing

Aid Specialist.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Terry Lynn Brown Rudisill; children and spouses, Joshua Dixon (Lauren McMurdo) Rudisill, Mandy (Chris) Espinoza, Jessica Glyn (Allan) Sorrell, and Miranda Madeline Rudisill; granddaughter,

Emma Espinoza; brother, William

“Bill” Rudisill; sisters, Ann Irwin and

Billie (Kent) Howell; several nieces and nephews; and too many beloved dogs

to name.

The family received friends at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Funeral

Service will be

held Thursday,

Sept. 30, 2021, at

3 p.m. in Rosehaven’s Chapel with the Rev. Charles Gibbs officiating. The service will be live streamed from the funeral home’s Facebook page.

The Committal Service will be held at Georgia National Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. with Military Funeral Honors.

The family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers contributions be

made to Central Baptist Church by mail: 5811 Central Church Road, Douglasville, by phone: 770-942-7275 or online: at https://cbcdouglasville.com/give/.

Please take time

to leave condolences for the family or

share memories

of Frank by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com

Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.