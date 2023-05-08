Franklin “Frank” Delano Robison, 84, of Lithia Springs, died May 5, 2023.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Lithia Springs United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jane Nugent officiating.

To plant a tree in memory of Franklin Robison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos