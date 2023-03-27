Mr. Franklin Harold Richardson, 83, of Villa Rica, died Saturday, March 25, 2023.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 12-2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Villa Rica. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Villa Rica. Dr. Kevin Williams and Pastor Jeff Powell will be officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Dr. Billy Godwin will be officiating the graveside service.
