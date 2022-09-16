Franklin Jackson was born on Aug. 8, 1933, in Atlanta, to Dewey and Mary Jackson. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1953 and then was drafted into the Army. Once he was returning home from the Army, his sister Elizabeth introduced him to a friend of hers, Margaret. He married Margaret Ann Slappey at Cascade Methodist Church on May 3, 1957. He later attended Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta and became an avid Tech fan, raising his son and his granddaughters to be fans as well. His only son was born on Oct. 20, 1962, on a Georgia Tech football Saturday.
He was always telling stories. He would talk about when he was in the Army and how he was stationed in Alaska. He would talk about how cold it was and how much he hated peeling potatoes. He would tell you about skiing and trekking through the snow. Franklin loved to travel with his family and friends. He took many trips in his motorhomes with his son and his friends. Those trips eventually ended up including both of his granddaughters. He spent many summers attending the Grand National Winnebago Rally in Forest City, Iowa. He loved being able to take his family on fun trips. As a family, they have been on multiple cruises together, many motorhome trips across the country, as well as too many trips to Disney World to count.
