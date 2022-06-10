Franklin Keith McBroom, 55, of Villa Rica, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

He was born on Aug. 30, 1966, in Atlanta, Georgia. He worked in the ink business for over 30 years and had won many awards for his service and dedication to the business.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home following the visitation with Pastor Terry Marbut officiating.

