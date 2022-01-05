Franklin Zachery, 80, of Douglasville, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Old Mountain Top Baptist Church, 2471 Mountain Top Road, Winston.
Pastor Darryl Momon is church minister and officiant. Bishop Randy Parker, of Greater Mt. Olive Overcoming Church of God, is eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
A visitation for Mr. Zachery will be from 5-7 p.m Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at funeral home Chapel at 6787 James D. Simpson Ave. Douglasville.
Simpson & Daughters Mortuary, Douglasville.
