Fred Archie Patterson, age 94, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Wellstar Community Hospice in Austell, Georgia.
Fred was born in Eagle Creek, Alabama on Oct. 21, 1928, the son of the late Ben Patterson, and Gwyn Crenshaw Patterson. Fred was a Veteran, having served our country in the United States Air Force. After his military service, he went on to build a forty five year career in retail management with the Singer Company. His family time was special and always looked forward to his family reunions. Fred enjoyed the game of golf and trying different restaurants with his family and friends.
Fred is survived by his wife of seventy two years, Dorothy Lorene Welty Patterson, Lithia Springs, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth Allen and Sheila Patterson, Lithia Springs, Georgia; brother, Billy Patterson, Chattanooga Tennessee; sister, Gail Anthony, Lanett, Alabama; grandchildren, Josh Huber, Jadie Huber, Allen Patterson, Michelle Caruso and great grandchildren, Regan Patterson, Abbey Patterson, Sam Patterson.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Jean Patterson, brothers, Ozie Patterson and Forrest Patterson, sister, Geneva Draper Patterson.
The family received friends at Whitley Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Friday, March 10, 2023 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. with the service beginning at 2 p.m. The entombment followed the service in the Rosehaven Cemetery. Military Honors were provided by the United States Air Force Honor Guard.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
