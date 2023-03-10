Fred Archie Patterson, age 94, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Wellstar Community Hospice in Austell, Georgia.

Fred was born in Eagle Creek, Alabama on Oct. 21, 1928, the son of the late Ben Patterson, and Gwyn Crenshaw Patterson. Fred was a Veteran, having served our country in the United States Air Force. After his military service, he went on to build a forty five year career in retail management with the Singer Company. His family time was special and always looked forward to his family reunions. Fred enjoyed the game of golf and trying different restaurants with his family and friends.

