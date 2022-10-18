Fred Hayden Donaldson, 97, passed away on October 17, 2022 at his home at Manor Lake Assisted Living in Athens, Georgia. He was born September 22, 1925 to William Abner Donaldson and Nellie Naomi Collett of Dunwoody, GA. Being the youngest of 7 children, Fred was the last child born in the front room of the Historic Donaldson Bannister Home, Dunwoody, GA which was built by his grandfather, William James Donaldson, after he returned from the Civil War.

Fred left school at age 16 to join the Army Air Corp in WWII. He was a heavy equipment driver and a bomb defuser in the Pacific Theatre. He earned the rank of Corporal. Fred received his high school diploma from Chamblee High School after completing his tour of duty. He learned to fly at Peachtree/DeKalb Airport.

Trending Videos