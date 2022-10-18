Fred Hayden Donaldson, 97, passed away on October 17, 2022 at his home at Manor Lake Assisted Living in Athens, Georgia. He was born September 22, 1925 to William Abner Donaldson and Nellie Naomi Collett of Dunwoody, GA. Being the youngest of 7 children, Fred was the last child born in the front room of the Historic Donaldson Bannister Home, Dunwoody, GA which was built by his grandfather, William James Donaldson, after he returned from the Civil War.
Fred left school at age 16 to join the Army Air Corp in WWII. He was a heavy equipment driver and a bomb defuser in the Pacific Theatre. He earned the rank of Corporal. Fred received his high school diploma from Chamblee High School after completing his tour of duty. He learned to fly at Peachtree/DeKalb Airport.
He was a member of Midway United Methodist Church in Douglasville, GA, where he led fundraising for the church—from paving the parking lot to cooking BBQ & chitterlings for suppers, and being head chef of Wednesday night suppers.
Survivors include two daughters: Teresa (Jim) Mackey of Ocala, Florida and Freda (Michael) Williams of Lexington, GA; 4 grandchildren: Jeff (Melissa) Mackey and their children Patrick and Bradley of Dunlap, Tennessee; Melanie (Julian) Weber and their children Alayna, Hayden and Andrew of Rome, GA; Philip (Teresa) Mackey and their children Abigail and Sydney of Windermere, Florida; and Karen (Jamie) Harper and their children Kate, Jackson, and Benjamin of Charleston, South Carolina.
Fred's bride of 75 years, Phyliss Irene Adams, passed away just 2 months and 13 days before him.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Prospect Cemetery, Chamblee, GA. Rev. Sam Newman of Douglasville and Rev. John Donaldson of Augusta, GA will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midway Methodist Church, 1930 Midway Road, Douglasville, GA 30135.
