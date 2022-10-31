Fred Hester Jr., 89, died on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Service information

Nov 2
Visitation
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
10:00AM-1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Nov 2
Funeral
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Nov 2
Interment
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
2:00PM
Rosehaven Memorial Park Cemetery
8640 Rose Avenue
Douglasville, Ga 30134
