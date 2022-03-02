Fred Wayne “Dog” Mashburn, age 76, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022. He was born in Center Hill, Georgia on December 7, 1945, son of the late John Melvin Mashburn and the late Hattie Lee Goss Mashburn. Wayne retired from the UA Union #669 Sprinkler Fitters. He was an avid member of AMVETS of Lithia Springs.
He is survived by his children: Lee Ann Mashburn, Kelly Katherine Mashburn Ray (Todd); grandchildren: Angela McClain, Steven McClain; sister: Delores Blond.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Janie Mashburn.
The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 5-8 p.m.
The Funeral Service was held in the Chapel of the funeral home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 3 p.m.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
