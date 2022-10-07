After battling cancer for four years, Fred Wesley “Butch” Streetman, age 76, passed away Saturday October 1, 2022 at his home in Villa Rica, surrounded by his family. He was born August 23rd 1946 and spent most of his life as a resident of Douglas County.

Butch was a graduate of Douglas County High School and North Georgia College. He began his career in 1969 as a juvenile court services worker in Thomasville, GA, where he met his wife. He worked with the Youth Services Division, State of Georgia for 32 years in various capacities such as Director of Regional Detention Centers, at Community Treatment Centers, and at the State Office.

Trending Videos