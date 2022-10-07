After battling cancer for four years, Fred Wesley “Butch” Streetman, age 76, passed away Saturday October 1, 2022 at his home in Villa Rica, surrounded by his family. He was born August 23rd 1946 and spent most of his life as a resident of Douglas County.
Butch was a graduate of Douglas County High School and North Georgia College. He began his career in 1969 as a juvenile court services worker in Thomasville, GA, where he met his wife. He worked with the Youth Services Division, State of Georgia for 32 years in various capacities such as Director of Regional Detention Centers, at Community Treatment Centers, and at the State Office.
In earlier years, he was active in various community organizations including serving as President of Bill Arp Elementary PTA, President of Thomasville Area Kiwanis Club, President of Georgia Juvenile Services Association and RA Director of Ephesus Baptist Church. At that time, he was also active in Church Choir and Sunday school at Ephesus Baptist Church, where he remained a member throughout his life.
He took great pride in helping others and felt that it was his sole purpose in life. Above all, he was a steadfast and loving servant to his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Wesley Edward Streetman and Era Lambert Streetman, and a brother, Douglas Wayne Streetman. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Julianne Streetman. Additionally, he leaves behind two daughters and sons-in-law, Kim & Eric Parker and Andrea & Michael Richardson; six grandchildren: Charlie Eads, Loretta Eads, Evin Patten, Ella Patten, Emery Richardson and Barrett Streetman; three great-grandchildren: Chris Stephens, Bella Streetman, Hunter Streetman; a sister-in-law, Glenda Streetman; a sister, Janet Busbin; a brother-in-law, John Richard Griffin and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and cherished friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Ephesus Baptist Church in Winston, Georgia on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 3 p.m. Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, cards with a funny or fond memory of Butch would be much appreciated by the family.
