Fred Wyatt Chambers passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 at age 84.
Fred was born on April 10, 1936 in Clayton GA of Rabun Co., but grew up in Atlanta. He graduated from West Fulton High School, where he met Mary, who was to become his wife. Fred was a licensed electrician and a member of I.B.E.W. Local 613 for most of his life. Fred and Mary raised their five children in Lithia Springs.
After 39 years of marriage Fred lost his wife and never remarried. He was also predeceased by his eldest son Bart in 2017 at age 57, and his parents William and Kitty Chambers.
Fred is survived by four children: Dena Lawson of Powder Springs, Dean Chambers of Marietta, Curt Chambers of Baldwin, Kitty Revelle of Villa Rica, and two grandchildren, Christina Revelle and Kaeli Chambers. Fred had three siblings: Lloyd Chambers, Cheryl Mozer and Alan Chambers.
As Fred wished, his ashes were spread together with his wife's in a lovely, wooded, creek-side setting—an intimate occasion shared by a group of close family members. Because of issues regarding Covid-19, it was decided to forgo a formal memorial service, thus the delay of his obituary notice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.