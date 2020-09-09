Freddy Gene Few,
56, of Douglasville,
died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
A viewing/visitation was held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday,
Sept. 9, 2020, at
the funeral home chapel.
Simpson &
Daughters Mortuary.
