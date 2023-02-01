Mr. Frederick Wayne Dewberry, age 79 of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. He was born Jan. 2, 1944 in Rockmart, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Frederick Olin Dewberry and the late Mrs. Bessie Mae Dewberry. Mr. Dewberry loved hunting, fishing and being on the lake. He was a Local 85 member for more than 57 years as a sheet metal worker.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Freddie Ann Austin Dewberry.

