Gail Hogan Nichols, 82, of Douglasville, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022.
She was born in Birmingham, Alabama on April 17, 1939, the daughter of the late Emma Velma Hogan. Gail worked for Saint Joseph’s Hospital for over 25 years as a Medical Transcriptionist. She was a Methodist by faith.
Gail loved her family — especially her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. She enjoyed going to thrift stores, watching Murder She Wrote and Iron Side on television. She loved candy, but her favorite kind was chocolate and fudge.
In addition to her mother, Gail was also preceded in death by her grandson, Ryan Hudson.
Gail is survived by her beloved children, Brian (Jan Meadows) Davidson, Karyn Hudson, and Kristen (David) Ryan; her grandchildren, Jeff (Kayla) Dorsett, Ben Ryan, Will Ryan, Alecia (Aaron) Graves, Michael (Whitney) Hudson, Katie (Malone) Davidson and Rebecca Davidson; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Whitely-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home beginning on Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 12-2 p.m.
The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor James Harper officiating. The service will be live streamed from Gail’s webpage at whitleygarner.com.
In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the American Heart Association. You may contribute online at www.heart.org or by mail American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
