Garrett Francis Burns, 82, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
He was born Oct. 21, 1940, in Great Barrington, Mass. A devoted husband and loving father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather — family was the most important thing in Garrett’s life. Next to family, he loved his motorcycles and was an avid motorcyclist. Garrett was a craftsman who hunted, fished and an avid collector of coins and stamps.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Edward Francis and Mary Catherine (Consolini) Burns; sister, Anne Elizabeth (Burns) Soules; and nephew, Paul Soules Jr.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Norma Paulette Buckles; daughter, Terra Lee Burns; Stepsons Anthony Scott Buckles and Gary Wayne Buckles; Brother, Anthony Edward Balestro; Granddaughter, Brandi Lee Freeman; Neice, Linda Soules Bubriski; numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many extended family members and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in memory of Garrett Burns to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital atwww.stjude.org.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
