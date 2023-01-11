Garrett Francis Burns, 82, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

He was born Oct. 21, 1940, in Great Barrington, Mass. A devoted husband and loving father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather — family was the most important thing in Garrett’s life. Next to family, he loved his motorcycles and was an avid motorcyclist. Garrett was a craftsman who hunted, fished and an avid collector of coins and stamps.

