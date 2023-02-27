Gary Allen Dukes, age 72, of Douglasville passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. He was born in Douglas County, Georgia on Jan. 11, 1951 to the late Willard B. Dukes and the late Mildred James Dukes. Gary loved playing softball when he was younger and later was a softball coach for his daughters. He was an umpire for many years, even umpiring college games. Gary owned and operated his own lawn care business. His love was driving the bus for 28 years for the Alexander School community (including CCI) which he considered family. Gary was Baptist by Faith and a member of Prays Mill Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Joyce Bryant Dukes; children, Stacey Louise Dukes, Becky Dukes Foley (Jason), Jamie Dukes Watson (Jim); grandchildren, Thomas Watson, Lily Watson, and Aidan Foley; sister, Louise McAfee (Steve); many nieces and nephews including special niece, Angela Dukes Wiggins (Stacy) and their son Caleb.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.