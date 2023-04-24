Gary Lamar Collins, age 79, of Powder Springs, Georgia, formerly of Douglasville, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023. A native of Douglas County, he was born May 21, 1943 in Douglasville. Gary was a 1961 graduate of Douglas County High School. He proudly served his country as a Veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. Retired from AT&T, he started his career with Western Electric and he remained with the company as it transitioned to AT&T, a job that allowed him to work all around the world. Gary loved his family. He was known for his sense of humor and always had a saying for any occasion. Gary was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs — Go Dawgs!! He loved riding horses when he was younger and he rode in the Rodeo. Gary was a member of the Abou Saad Shriners in the Republic of Panama, as well as a member of the Yaarab Shriners in Atlanta, Georgia.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 46 years, Shirley Collins; son, Brent Collins (Sarah); daughters, Laura Wallace (Michael) and Stacie Collins (Angela); brother, Eddy Collins (Darlene); grandchildren, Jessica, Dominick, Grady, Sadie, AnnaBelle and Gwendolyn; great-grandchildren, Myles, Remington and Avonlee; as well as other family members and a host of friends. He was loved by those who knew him and will be missed by those who loved him.

