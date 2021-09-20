Gary Hodges Fields, 66, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
He was born July 8, 1955, in Moultrie, Georgia. Gary was a graduate of Douglas County High School. He began working for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department in 1981 and retired as a Lieutenant of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department in December of 2016. Gary was a member of New Genesis Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his family and going on cruises with his wife, Diane. In his spare time, Gary enjoyed hunting and fishing. What made Gary unique was his selflessness. Whenever you needed him, you could count on him to help. He was a Godly man and kindness shone through him.
Preceding him in death were his parents, J. Hodges and Geneva (Benton) Fields; and a sister, Christy Cole.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Diane Fields of Douglasville, Georgia; son, Lonnie Ray Fields and wife, Heather Davis Fields of Villa Rica, Georgia; grandchildren, Blake Alexander Fields and his wife, Deanna Fields of Fort Riley, Kansas, Mackenzie Rae Fields of Augusta, Georgia and Gavin Stewart of Villa Rica, Georgia.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Steve Wagers officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Dean Mallory, Tim Pounds, John Poulk, Glenn Higdon, Ronnie George, Ronnie Bixler, Mike Shadix and Tommy Crane. Gary will be laid to rest at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Fields family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
