Gary Lee Adams, 57, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on October 25, 2022. He was born on August 25, 1965. He is the son of the late Raymond Ben Adams and the late Virginia Myrtle Hulsey Adams.
Mr. Adams was an avid Atlanta Braves and Georgia Tech fan. He loved the Lord and his family. Mr. Adams enjoyed fishing, especially catfishing. He was a devoted Dad and Pawpaw.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Terry Adams, Sr., Kenneth Adams, and Raymond Jacobs. He is survived by his son, Jonathan Adams of Rockmart, Georgia; brother, Brian (Antoinette) Adams of New Jersey; grandchildren, Marley, Ellie, Brenleigh, Aiden, and Connor; nieces and nephews, Angel Adams, Chloe Adams, and Terry Adams, Jr. also survive.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglasville Chapel. The funeral service will follow the visitation on Monday, October 31, 2022; Brother Matthew Smith will officiate. Interment will follow at County Line Baptist Church.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes and Crematory of Douglasville.
