Gary Lee Adams, 57, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on October 25, 2022. He was born on August 25, 1965. He is the son of the late Raymond Ben Adams and the late Virginia Myrtle Hulsey Adams.

Mr. Adams was an avid Atlanta Braves and Georgia Tech fan. He loved the Lord and his family. Mr. Adams enjoyed fishing, especially catfishing. He was a devoted Dad and Pawpaw.

