Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. Gary Lee Barnes, age 74 of Carrollton, Georgia who entered into rest Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Mr. Barnes was born in Anniston, Alabama, the son of the late Lee Barnes and Geneva Cobb Barnes of Jackson. Mr. Barnes was a U.S. Navy Veteran, was a member of Tri-County Baptist Church in Senoia, Georgia, received his Dr. of Ministry from Lake Charles Baptist College, and was President of Barnes Evangelistic Ministries. Mr. Barnes was a Master Plumber with Local 72 and was the Founder and Owner of Barnes Plumbing Service.
Survivors in addition to his mother and wife Georgia Leigh Brown Barnes of Carrollton, four sons, Keith Barnes of Monroe, David Barnes of Carrollton, Rodney Barnes of West Bridgewater, MA, and Evan Barnes of Carrollton. Three daughters, Amy Barnes Wilbur of Brunswick, Shannon Barnes of Carrollton and Rachel Barnes of Carrollton. Sister Linda Reynolds of Stockbridge, seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 from the Holy Ground Baptist Church, 1355 U.S. 27, Roopville, Georgia with Reverends Shelton Smith and Dr. Doug Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Church prior to the service. Entombment will follow in the Carroll Memory Gardens, 914 Stripling Chapel Road, Carrollton, Georgia. Those planning to attend should practice safe social distancing and please wear a protective mask due to the COVID Pandemic. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Vince Blasczyk, Michael Jackson, David Holcomb, John Jackson, Keith Boeckman, and Robbie Vickery. Honorary pallbearers are, Dick Bradley, Ron Burkhart, Mike Hines and Dwight Winkley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gospel Light Baptist Church, P.O. Box 595, Carrollton, Georgia. 30112.
