Gary Levon Minard, 56, of Douglasville, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Denise Minard of Douglasville; daughter, Lena M. Minard of Douglasville; son, Justin L. Minard of Douglasville,Ga; mother, Darlene Dooley of Salina, KS; sisters and brothers-in-law, Teresa & Robert Binns of Winder, GA and Dawn & Nick Russo of Salina, KS; niece and nephews, Nicholas Russo, Sarah Russo and Malachi Russo, Matthew Binns; brother-in-law, Stanley (AKA Gary’s Sidekick) Fisher of Douglasville; and his dog, Lucy. He was preceded in death by his father, Freeman Dooley.
Gary genuinely loved Jesus, his family, his country, fishin, trucks and music. He enjoyed nature and time spent in the mountains. Grilling was one of his favorite things to do; he loved a good meal and lots of sweet tea.
A hard worker, Gary would always help other people. He loved life and “loved big.” He will live on as the best Dad, husband, brother, son and friend you could ever asked for.
A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held at the Church at Chapel Hill on August 28, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Condolences and memories can be shared with the Minard family at www.roydavisfuneralhome.com.
Roy Davis Funeral Home, Austell.
