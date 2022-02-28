Gayla D. Richards, 56, of Winston, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
She was born in Athens Tennessee on Sept. 1, 1965, daughter of the Ronald Wicker and Betty Thornton Roper.
She is survived by her husband, Terry L. Richards; children, Jon Roper, Nic Richards, Reva Ernst (Tony); grandchildren, Caden Doss, Jordan Doss, Mikayla Ernst, Kassidi Ernst; father, Ronald Wicker; mother and stepfather, Betty and Spencer Roper; brother, Steven Roper (Jennifer).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Doss Richards and brother, Spencer Roper.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 1 p.m.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
