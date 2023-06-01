Ms. Gayle Bressner, age 84, of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Gayle was diagnosed with Stage 4 Duodenum Adenocarcinoma in July of 2022 and with courage and determination, set out to fight this relentless cancer. She showed immeasurable spirit and positivity throughout the duration of her battle.
She was born on February 20, 1939 in St. Charles, Minnesota. The only daughter of Wallace and Irene Abbott, Gayle grew up on a dairy farm in Elgin, Minnesota. She played the clarinet in her high school marching band and won a championship ribbon at the County Fair in Rochester, Minnesota in 1953 for the best Hereford Steer. In 1990, Gayle and her husband, Stan, purchased Alum-A-Lift and she devoted her working life to helping Stan run the business until her retirement in 2004. After retirement, she spent time gardening, joined a book club, and was always surrounded by loving friends and family. Gayle and Stan enjoyed their retirement in their Villa Rica home – sitting out on their patio to delight in their lake view.
