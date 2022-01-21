Gene Allon Easterwood, 85, of Douglasville, died on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
The family will
receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Monday,
Jan. 24, 2022, from 12-2 p.m.
The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Favors officiating.
Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
