Dennis Eugene “Gene” Mobley Sr., age 80, of Winston, Georgia passed away Monday, March 28, 2022. He was born August 20, 1941 in Atlanta, Georgia. Dennis was a 1959 graduate of Brown High School. He married the love of his life, Linda Claire Duncan, on June 16, 1962. Gene was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and was a friend to all who knew him. He was very involved in his community where he owned and operated Wink’s Opticians in Douglasville for over 25 years. Gene was a charter member of the Douglas County Lions Club, serving as President for three terms. He was also a member, and had served as President, of The Rotary Club. While serving as President of the Rotary Club, they built a house for Habitat for Humanity here in Douglasville, Georgia.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Parker and Evelyn (Bruce) Mobley.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of almost 60 years, Linda Duncan Mobley; daughter, Belinda (Chuck) Lawrence; sons, Dennis (Lisa) Mobley, Jr., Todd (Brittni) Mobley, and Jeff (Beth) Mobley; brothers, Mike (Connie) Mobley and Allen Mobley; sister-in-law, Eileen (Ron) Nielsen; grandchildren: Joshua (Stefanie) Mobley, Joseph (Kristi) Lawrence, Nick Mobley, Jacqie Mobley (A.J. Eakley), Heather (Cody) Baker, Ashli (Chris) Macko, Chase Mobley, Sarah (Tyler) Williams, Trevor Mobley, and Maddy Mobley; great-grandchildren: Devlin Mobley, Charlie Eakley, Presley Lawrence, Isabella Kiker, and Oakleigh Lawrence; and Gene’s beloved canine companion, Finn. Gene also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
The family received friends at the Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The funeral service will be held in Rosehaven Chapel on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 2 p.m. with Dr. John Pennington and Dr. Kevin Williams officiating. Music will be rendered by Danny West and the SonRisers’ Trio and Melissa Murray.
Gene will be laid to rest in West Georgia Memorial Park, 4194 Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway, Carrollton, Georgia 30117. Pallbearers will be Gene’s grandsons: Joshua Mobley, Joseph Lawrence, Nicolas Mobley, Trevor Mobley, Chase Mobley and Devlin Mobley.
For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed from Gene’s obituary page at www.whitleygarner.com
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Mobley family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
