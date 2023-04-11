​​Geneva Joyce Jenkins, 80, of Douglasville, died April 8, 2023.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 12-2 p.m.

Service information

Apr 15
Visitation
Saturday, April 15, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Apr 15
Service
Saturday, April 15, 2023
1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Apr 15
Interment
Saturday, April 15, 2023
2:00PM
Rosehaven Memorial Park Cemetery
8640 Rose Avenue
Douglasville, Ga 30134
