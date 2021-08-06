George B. Henderson Jr., 76, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Greenville, N.C., followed by a reception at the church.
George, born in Atmore, Alabama, graduated in 1963 from Coosa High School in Rome, Georgia. He and his wife made their home in Douglasville, Georgia for 46 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Emma Lou Henderson of Eufaula, Alabama.
George is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Norma Henderson; daughters, Shannon Bellflower and husband, John of Fairfax, VA and Patty Henderson of Woodstock, GA; sister, Pat Kelley of Rome, GA; grandchildren, Zachary Bellflower and Emily Bellflower of Fairfax, VA; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences at www.Wilkerson
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville, NC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.