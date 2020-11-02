As Dev often said, “All good things must end.” We are sad to announce that Dev passed away on Oct. 17, 2020.
Dev was born March 11, 1947, in Urbana, Illinois and moved to Georgia in the late sixties to eventually reside in Winston, Georgia. He is the son of Emmett E. “Ormy” and Sylvia “Sally” Ormiston, both having preceded him in death on March 15, 1996, and July 31, 2020, respectively, as well as the passing of his beloved daughter Jodi (William “Dennis”) Allgood of Bremen, Georgia on April 18, 2020, and his infant grandson Joseph Melton of McCalla, Alabama on Jan. 12, 2007.
Dev is survived by children, Jeremy (Monica) Ormiston of Langston, Alabama; Amie Willis of Villa Rica Georgia; Raquel Melton of McCalla, Alabama; Marc Ormiston of Athens, Georgia; his brother Fred Ormiston of Montgomery, Texas; as well as, 10 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, two more great grandchildren on the way, and two nieces.
Dev attended Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois and Georgia State University, graduating with a degree in English and Economics. He tirelessly assisted many senior citizens throughout the area with their complicated Medicare supplement insurance. Loving the freedom of camping and travel, Dev enjoyed traveling throughout the country in his motorhome and more recently, his new truck and camper. He visited his many friends throughout the country and being the outgoing guy he was; swapped lies, drank coffee, and told stories with the best of them!
He attended Crossroads Church in Douglasville, Georgia and was an avid volunteer within the community. Dev spent many weekends helping those in the Douglas County community, volunteering countless hours to Faith in Action, and The Pantry. He was a member of the Douglasville B2B among other organizations.
A devoted dad and grandpa, Dev could easily be described as a man who “never met a stranger” and was “always willing to give a helping hand.” He had a ready smile, hug, or handshake to all who knew him, all of which will be cherished and greatly missed by his family and numerous friends.
A memorial service will be held at Crossroads Church in Douglasville, Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Faith in Action of Douglas County or The Pantry.
