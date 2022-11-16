George Lee Wright Jr., age 75, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born August 25, 1947 in Newnan, Georgia, the son of George Lee Wright, Sr., and Ouida Livingston Wright. Lee was a 1966 graduate of South Cobb High School. He proudly served his country as a Veteran of the Coast Guard, serving during the Vietnam War on the aircraft carrier, USS Constellation. Lee loved spending time with his family and was a devoted son, a loving father and grandfather. In his younger years, he enjoyed spending his spare time fishing and boating.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 28 years, Karen Sue Wright; father, George Lee Wright, Sr.; brother, Louis Hugh “Buster” Wright; and sister, Tamara “Tammy” Jean Wright.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.