George Malcolm Chapman Sr., 86, of Douglasville, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, GA on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with Pastor Orlando Evans officiating. Flowers are accepted, but those desiring to do so may contribute to the Bright Star United Methodist Church. We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to Gentiva Hospice for the wonderful care and support given to Mr. Chapman and his family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.