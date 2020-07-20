George McLemore, age 83, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed over to Heaven on Friday, July 17, 2020.
He was born in Atlanta, Georgia
to Raymond and
Exie McLemore. He was the beloved husband of Betty McLemore and father of Julie (Tony) Collins, Linda (Ren) McDearis and Laura (Joe) Pico. He was
the grandfather of William Broadwater, Nicholas McDearis, Katelin Kidd, and Brooke, TJ, Madison Castor, and Alex Pico. He was the great-grandfather
of Kaleah Louis, Malakih McDuffie, Zoey Kidd and Blaire McDearis. He was predeceased by mother, father, brothers William
and Johnny, and
sister Helen Miles.
George was proud that he served his country in the U.S. Marines. He was an East Point policeman and later retired as the security manager for Winn-Dixie. He and Betty were married for 59 years and had a wonderful life together. George was a Master Mason and Methodist/Presbyterian by
faith.
At his request,
his earthly remains were cremated. A memorial service
will be held at a later date. A heavenly reunion will be held
in the future.
Condolences may be made at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
