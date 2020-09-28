George Philip Shaw, age 68, of Douglasville, GA, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on May 26, 1952 to the late Dewey Elmo Shaw and the late Grace Elizabeth Gober Shaw. Philip retired from Delta Air Lines after 40 years of service as a manager of In-Flight Service. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
He is survived by his brothers: David Shaw and his wife, Lauren of Cumming, Georgia and Paul Shaw of Mobil, Alabama; nephew: Brandon Shaw of Cumming, Georgia; niece: Kerri Shaw of Cumming Georgia; three great nieces and nephews.
A private gathering will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel.
Interment to follow the service at Bethel United Methodist Church in Paulding County Georgia.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain six feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.