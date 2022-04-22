George Wayne Harper, 72, died on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 12-2 p.m.
The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 2 p.m. with Dr. John Pennington officiating.
Interment will follow at Church of the Prophecy in Austell.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.