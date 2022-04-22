George Wayne Harper, 72, died on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 12-2 p.m.

The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 2 p.m. with Dr. John Pennington officiating.

Interment will follow at Church of the Prophecy in Austell.

Service information

Apr 24
Visitation
Sunday, April 24, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel - Douglasville, GA
7034 Broad Street
Douglasville, GA 30134
Apr 24
Service
Sunday, April 24, 2022
1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel - Douglasville, GA
7034 Broad Street
Douglasville, GA 30134
Apr 24
Interment
Sunday, April 24, 2022
2:00PM
Church of Prophecy
Austell-Powder Springs Rd
Powder Springs, GA 30127
