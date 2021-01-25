Mr. George William Hall, 85, of Douglasville, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
The family will
receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Thursday, Jan. 28,
2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Private Funeral Services will be conducted by the
family. Interment will follow the service at Unaka Cemetery in Murphy, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers,
the family has asked that donations be
made to Wounded Warriers Organization, 1349 West Peachtree
St. NE, Suite 1800, Atlanta, Georgia
30305.
Messages of condolence may be
sent to the family
at www.jones-wynn.
com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
