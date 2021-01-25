Mr. George William Hall, 85, of Douglasville, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.

The family will

receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Thursday, Jan. 28,

2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Private Funeral Services will be conducted by the

family. Interment will follow the service at Unaka Cemetery in Murphy, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers,

the family has asked that donations be

made to Wounded Warriers Organization, 1349 West Peachtree

St. NE, Suite 1800, Atlanta, Georgia

30305.

Messages of condolence may be

sent to the family

at www.jones-wynn.

com.

