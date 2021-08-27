Mrs. Georgia
Mae Beavers
Smith, 91, of Temple, Georgia passed
away Wednesday,
Aug. 25, 2021.
She was born
Sept. 20, 1929, in Paulding County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. John Edward Beavers
and the late Mrs. Nancy Sarah Ann Bundrum Beavers. Mrs. Smith was a homemaker, who loved her family and her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time at yard sales and flea markets, gardening, canning and watching reruns of Gunsmoke on television. Mrs.
Smith was Baptist
by faith.
In addition to
her parents, she
is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Harold
Smith; her granddaughter, Amanda Holmes;
her brothers, Herman Beavers, Henry Beavers, Thurman Beavers and Calvin Beavers; and her sisters, Vera Carroll, Irene Carroll, Shirley Godwin, Pearl Willoughby and Myrtle Beavers.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her children, Judy Mae Holmes and Joe Wayne Williams
of Bremen, Joel
“Joey” Harold Smith and his wife, Wilma Smith of Villa Rica, Susan Annette Snipes and her husband, Edward Snipes of Dacula, and Kansas Shyanne Holmes of Temple; her sister, Hilda White of
Powder Springs;
nine grandchildren, Joni Caballero, Brandon Smith, Jennifer Holmes, Brian Smith, Beth Crawford, J. J. Holmes, Joel Snipes, Daniel Snipes,
Destiny Holmes;
22 great-grand
children; two
great-great-grand-
children; and a
host of nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa
Rica, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home,
Villa Rica. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens
in Douglasville, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn
Funeral Home & Cremation Services
of Villa Rica.
