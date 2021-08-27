Mrs. Georgia

Mae Beavers

Smith, 91, of Temple, Georgia passed

away Wednesday,

Aug. 25, 2021.

She was born

Sept. 20, 1929, in Paulding County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. John Edward Beavers

and the late Mrs. Nancy Sarah Ann Bundrum Beavers. Mrs. Smith was a homemaker, who loved her family and her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time at yard sales and flea markets, gardening, canning and watching reruns of Gunsmoke on television. Mrs.

Smith was Baptist

by faith.

In addition to

her parents, she

is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Harold

Smith; her granddaughter, Amanda Holmes;

her brothers, Herman Beavers, Henry Beavers, Thurman Beavers and Calvin Beavers; and her sisters, Vera Carroll, Irene Carroll, Shirley Godwin, Pearl Willoughby and Myrtle Beavers.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her children, Judy Mae Holmes and Joe Wayne Williams

of Bremen, Joel

“Joey” Harold Smith and his wife, Wilma Smith of Villa Rica, Susan Annette Snipes and her husband, Edward Snipes of Dacula, and Kansas Shyanne Holmes of Temple; her sister, Hilda White of

Powder Springs;

nine grandchildren, Joni Caballero, Brandon Smith, Jennifer Holmes, Brian Smith, Beth Crawford, J. J. Holmes, Joel Snipes, Daniel Snipes,

Destiny Holmes;

22 great-grand

children; two

great-great-grand-

children; and a

host of nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa

Rica, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home,

Villa Rica. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens

in Douglasville, Georgia.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.

Jones-Wynn

Funeral Home & Cremation Services

of Villa Rica.

