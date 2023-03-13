Georgia Sue Kirby, 87, passed away March 7, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her children, Sue (Barry) Wilkie, Larry (Kelly) Kirby and Terry (Cindy Jenik) Kirby; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Gene Kirby.
Ms. Kirby was born to Jesse and Lena Stevens in Drakesboro, Kentucky, in 1935. She has been a resident of Lithia Springs since 1973. Her and her husband, Murphy owned and operated Kirby Heating and Air for 20 years before retiring. She was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church and loved reading. She would go to the Lithia Springs library at least every 2 weeks and borrow a stack of books. You would know if you read a book that Ms. Kirby borrowed by checking page 200. She enjoyed visiting Panama City as well as cooking and exercising with her friends.
