Mr. Gerald Francis Roman, 59, of Georgia passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
He was born Feb. 20, 1961, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of the late Mr. Walter Anthony Roman and the Mrs. Janet Mary Carlon Roman. Mr. Roman loved racing cars and building them. He worked for GM in Michigan, where he was a very talented mechanic. He was very gifted, giving gentleman with a generous heart. Mr. Roman was a member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church.
Mr. Roman is survived by daughter, Averee Roman of Villa Rica, Georgia; sons and daughters-in-laws, Jeffrey and Jessica Smith of Port Huron, Michigan, Joshua and Vicky Grattan of Port Huron, Michigan, Reilly Roman of Villa Rica, Georgia; mother, Janet Roman of Douglasville, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Angie Roman of Bluffton, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Lilliana, Logan, Lucas; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Carrollton. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
