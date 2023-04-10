Gerald O’Neal Hicks, 70, died Monday, April 3, 2023.
A celebration of Gerald’s life will take place at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home in Douglasville, GA, on April 15th, 2023. Public viewing will be held at 10 a.m. with the service following at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow the service at Buffalo-Jonesboro Cemetery in Sanford, North Carolina on Monday, April 17th, 2023 at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Mr. Hicks to Trinity United Methodist Church, 523 Maple Ave, Sanford, NC 27330 or by calling (919) 499-7588, Pastor Bruce Petty https://trinityumcsanford.nccumc.net/; or by Cash App: @ $523trinity
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.