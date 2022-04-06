Gerald Ray “Butch” Pope, 78, of Newnan, formerly of Douglasville, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022.
He was born in Atlanta, on July 18, 1943, the son of the late Louis Ray Pope and the late Inda Johnson Pope. Butch was a 1961 graduate of Douglas County High School. He started working at a very young age. He has held various jobs since then from delivering furniture, working as a professional wedding photographer. He finished his career serving as the Deputy Clerk for Federal Court justices in Rome, Georgia. After retirement, he worked part time at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home. Butch was a believer in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a former member of Lithia Springs First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and in other capacities. He was currently a member
of Heatherwood Baptist Church in Newnan.
Butch loved people and being around people — from church, or at the Home Depot, to his favorite breakfast place. He was a very detailed person. He cared about his appearance and dressed meticulously. He loved telling stories and giving special attention to every detail! He collected old model cars and old tools.
He loved golf and
the Atlanta Braves whom he was able
to see when he attended game 4
of this past World Series. Sometime over the past five years or so, Butch began watching — and enjoyed watching — Hallmark movies! He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Butch was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Carole Hunter Pope on Oct. 1, 2020; and his sister, Gail Sorrows.
Survivors include his sons, Greg (Cindy) Pope and Matt (Laura) Pope; grandchildren, Andrew Pope, Will Pope, Kristen Pope, Jennifer Pope and Ryan Pope. His brother-in-law, Tony L. (Kitty) Hunter; nieces and nephews.
The family received friends at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., and will receive friends on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 10-10:45 a.m.
The Funeral Service will be held in the Rosehaven Chapel on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Greg Pope, the Rev. Kristen Pope and the Rev. Ikey Watson officiating. Musical selections will be rendered by Mr. Danny West.
For those unable to attend the service in person, you may view the Livestream from Butch’s online obituary page at www.whitleygarner.com.
Interment will follow the service in Sunrise Memorial Gardens with Andrew Pope, Will Pope, Ryan Pope, Ben Mathis, Terry Justiss, Jeff Wells, Kenny Hobbs and Dwayne Hobbs serving as Pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearer will be Tony Hunter.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests contributions be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, online at www.stjude.org; by mail: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or by phone: 1-800-805-5856.
Thoughts and condolences to the family may be shared online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home of Douglasville.
