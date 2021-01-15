Geraldine “Gerri” Bernice Cheek, 94, of Douglasville, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

The family will

receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the service hour.

A Funeral Service will be held at noon in Hightower’s Chapel with Terry Pearman officiating.

Interment will follow the service in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online

at www.hightowers

memorial.com.

Hightower’s

Memorial Chapel

of Douglasville.

To send flowers to the family of Geraldine "Gerri" Cheek, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 23
Visitation
Saturday, January 23, 2021
10:00AM-11:00AM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 23
Funeral
Saturday, January 23, 2021
11:00AM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.