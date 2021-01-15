Geraldine “Gerri” Bernice Cheek, 94, of Douglasville, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
The family will
receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the service hour.
A Funeral Service will be held at noon in Hightower’s Chapel with Terry Pearman officiating.
Interment will follow the service in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.
