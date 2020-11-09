Geraldine Williams, 91, of Douglasville, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Don Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Rosehaven Memorial Park.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
