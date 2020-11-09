Geraldine Williams, 91, of Douglasville, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Don Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Rosehaven Memorial Park.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online

at www.hightowers

memorial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

To send flowers to the family of Geraldine Williams, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 11
Visitation
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 11
Funeral
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.