Glenn F. Petty, 68, of Hiram, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 from 6-9 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Ephesus Baptist Church with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating. Glenn will lie at the church from 1-2 p.m. Following the service, he will be laid to rest at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family has requested that everyone wear their Harley Davidson gear either to the visitation or to the funeral in honor of Glenn.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in memory of Glenn to The Shepherd Spinal Center, www.shepherd.org or by calling 404-350-7330 to arrange a tribute gift.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Petty family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
