Ms. Gloria Jean Hackney Tucker, 69, of Villa Rica, died Sunday, March 14, 2021.

As per her wishes, Ms. Tucker will

be cremated.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.

