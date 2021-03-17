Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.