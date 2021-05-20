Mrs. Gloria Lee Maxwell Echols, age 93 of Alpharetta, Georgia passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021. She was born January 25, 1928 in Atlanta, Georgia the son of the late Mr. William Littleton Maxwell and the late Mrs. Marie Selina Motes Maxwell. Mrs. Echols gave freely to charitable organizations such as the Salvation Army and various veteran organizations. Mrs. Echols was of the Baptist Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Lee Echols; several brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Echols is survived by sisters, Sara Maxwell Beary of Alpharetta, Georgia, Dolores Maxwell McCall of Douglasville, Georgia; Helen Sue Maxwell Henley of Douglasville, Georgia, Regina Maxwell Henley of Douglasville, Georgia; brother, Frederick Maxwell of Carnesville, Georgia; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Private family services have already been held.
